Lacy Hall said Bruce Dotson has been going out of his way to brighten up her Chick Fil A visits for months now. She said she and a friend were eating with their toddlers at the Chick Fil A on Dowlen Tuesday when the storms picked up.

"We went to leave and I was getting ready to run out and I was trying to get a game plan for getting out there and he walked up, he was at the door with the umbrella and he was like 'Nope, I'm going to walk all of y'all out there," said Hall.

She said he not only walked them out, but also stood there in the rain until all the kids were buckled in and out of the rain.

"You could be having a bad day and you go in there and your interactions with him can turn your whole day around," said Hall.

Hall was so impressed by Dotson, she shared her interaction with him to her Facebook, where people shared similar stories of him going above and beyond.

Heather Purks, for example, said she and a friend were having car trouble after lunch one day when

Dotson stepped up once again.

"He took his whole lunch break to try and figure out what was going on," said Purks.

She said he always makes an impression on them, but that day stands out above the rest.

"That day will forever be in my heart from him being so kind," said Purks.

Brock and Haley Whittle said in the almost three years they've known him, Dotson has transformed from a total stranger, to their son's godfather.

"Bruce really took a liking to McGraw, and McGraw liked Bruce," said Haley Whittle.

They say beside's their frequent visits to Chick Fil A, Dotson comes to McGraw's birthday parties, and is practically family. Whittle said even if they had a Chick Fil A in Lumberton, where they live, they would travel to Beaumont just to see Dotson.

"We come several times a week and we come just to see him," said Whittle.

Those that know Dotson say no matter what, you can always count on him to make your day better, no matter who you are.

