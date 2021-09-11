“Long Live Clyde”: Brother reaches out to memorialize ‘tough, fearless’ twin brother killed in drunk driving accident in Beaumont

This accident marks the second time Clyde Thompson has fallen victim to a drunk driver. In May 2019, the teen was struck while walking home in Houston.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The unimaginable pain of losing his beloved twin brother in a drunk driving accident has dealt a devastating blow to Beaumont native Kiarrah Thompson.

His brother Clyde Thompson's life was cut short at only 19 years old after a suspected drunk driver careened into his car head-on at 2 a.m. Sunday morning on Martin Luther King Parkway.

A student of Lamar University, Thompson was driving with fellow student, 19-year-old Tonysha Lashay Smith, who also died in the accident. According to Beaumont Police Department, a black Chevrolet truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes of MLK Parkway, when it crashed into a gray Nissan Altima.

“My twin brother Clyde Thompson (Man Man) was robbed of his life at the age of 19,” Kiarrah said in a message on GoFundMe. “His life was taken by a drunk driver. Clyde was a dedicated son, brother, college student and athlete. My heart is beyond hurt. Never in one million years did my family and I expect for my brother to fall victim to a drunk driver again.”

Thompson is making a plea on GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Clyde’s expenses. This accident marks the second time Thompson has fallen victim to a drunk driver. In May 2019, Thompson was struck while walking home after a late-night basketball practice near Houston.

Doctors were convinced he'd never walk again, but he defied the odds and rejoined his high school basketball team in January of 2020.

"I'm a miracle," Thompson told our sister station KHOU after his recovery.

“Clyde had so much more to give to the world,” Kiarrah said. “Tough, fearless, and an inspiration to us all ; Clyde, we will never forget you.”

The suspected drunk driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and charges are currently pending, according to police.

“Lamar University is deeply saddened at the loss of two LU students in a wreck over the weekend. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the university said. “Counselors with the Student Health Center are available for students impacted by this tragedy.”