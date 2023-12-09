26-year old bronc rider dies following injuries at Abilene rodeo

The contestant was bucked off a bronco Sept. 9 and he later died from injuries. A fund has been established to help offset funeral expenses for Skee Burkes' family.

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (Sept. 11): The West Texas Fair & Rodeo and Expo Center of Taylor County board said on the event's website that patrons can help with Skee Burkes funeral expenses by making donations of $100-$1,000 to the Burkes-Littlefield Fund.

On the rodeo and fair website, the board released this statement:

"On September 9, 2023, Skee Burkes joined the Heavenly cowboy crew after a tragic accident during a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA)/United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA) rodeo event. The West Texas Fair & Rodeo and Expo Center Board of Directors would like to extend our deepest condolences to Burkes' family. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved - rodeo competitors, fans and spectators, and officials who were in the arena that night.

It is our wish to help the family offset funeral costs for this young cowboy, please join us in this endeavor. Together, we may all help relieve the financial aspect of this tragedy so that the family can freely remember the Christ-like, creative, and adventurous life of Skee."

According to Burke's mother, Dee Ann Littlefield, a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Matador Cemetery. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 17, at the Henrietta Cowboy Church in Henrietta, Texas.

Dee Ann Littlefield posted the following statement on social media:

"As many of you may have heard by now Skee was in a Bronc riding accident at the Abilene rodeo last night and died in the arena. Our hearts are broken and we thank you for your prayers.

From the day he was born all I ever knew to expect from Skee was the unexpected. This was definitely unexpected. He was the most talented, hilariously funny, artistic, musical, retro package I have ever known. His love and appreciation for good things ran deep - from Elvis and Bob Dylan to authentic vintage era anything. He was the most creative person I have ever known and expressed it in ways only he could. He was the most unique, broke the mold person most of us have ever met. Oh those memories.

He loved Jesus and led several people to the Lord, including his bus driver Rob Simmons, who was saved and Baptized with Skee at his side at the Henrietta Cowboy church. We will never forget his “Hey There Delilah” (Tom Hawkins) rendition at church.

He was in such a good path - oilfield supervisor, so excited about his leather business and opening his own shop soon. One thing about Skee - he was MEMORABLE. If you ever met you - you never forgot him.

Thank you for your love for our Skee Boy."

ORIGINAL STORY: A 26-year old rodeo contestant has been pronounced dead after being bucked off a bronc in Abilene.

According to the Taylor County Expo Center, contestant Skee Burkes was participating in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association performance Ranch Bronc riding event Saturday.

During the event, Burkes was bucked off the bronc and later died from injuries.

Burkes was part of the United Professional Rodeo Association.