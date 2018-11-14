Southeast Texans who neglect their pets in the freezing conditions could face stiff penalties.

A pet owner can be charged with animal cruelty if they fail to provide adequate shelter, especially in extreme heat or cold temperatures, according to Beaumont Animal Care.

Temperatures tonight are expected to dip below freezing and we have already had sleet throughout the viewing area.

If someone leaves a dog chained outside in freezing conditions, they could be charged with a class A misdemeanor for animal cruelty, Port Arthur Police Detective Sadie Guedry told 12News.

If found guilty, they could be fined up to $4,000 and receive up to one year in jail.

Anyone can report animal neglect or abuse to Beaumont Animal Care at (409) 980-8311 or the police or sheriff's office.

