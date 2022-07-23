'It's very special' | Bridge Studio in Beaumont honors its oldest players with 'Nifty Ninety Party'

The group of longtime competitors put aside the glory of victory to celebrate each other's company.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For some people, Bridge is just a card game. For 16 women in their 90s, it serves as a lifeline and as a way to connect with others.

The Bridge Studio in Beaumont hosted a “Nifty Ninety Party” to honor some of its oldest players with a special celebration. The studio is home to some of the most intense games of the popular card game.

Some of the people who attended Saturday’s celebration began playing Bridge more than 40 years ago. While they have a great deal of love for the card game, there is more love for the people they play it with.

At Saturday's event people danced, recited poetry and celebrated each other. The event was all about honoring a group of ladies in their 90s.

"We currently have 16 members that we are going to honor today, with a tournament or a Bridge play today, and they will all get to play free,” Bridge Studio President E.W. Sweeney said

While some of the games played at the party were intense, most people were there to have fun. The group of longtime competitors put aside the glory of victory to celebrate each other's company.

"You know, you make a lot of friends all your life, but this has become my second family,” Martha Sigler, attendee, said. “So, it's very special."

The party was not able to take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the global pandemic. Organizers went all out for Saturday's event.

“We had one before, but it's been a long time,” Sweeney said. “I had one of the ladies, well a couple of the ladies, say it's about time we have another one and I said yes. So, we got together, and the board decided we were going to have a nifty nineties that what we planned for today."

The Bridge Studio offers beginner lessons on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. for anyone wanting to learn how to play Bridge.