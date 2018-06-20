People still recovering from Harvey were upset when more unwanted rain flooded streets, homes and ditches in Bridge City on Tuesday.

Tobie Somers decided it was time to leave when ankle deep water seeped into her home off Bell Avenue.

“It was all the way…it was coming in when you opened the door, it would come in,” said Somers.

Somers has only lived in her home for three months and was not prepared for all of this flooding.

This morning her 90-year-old mother told her there was water coming into her home so she decided to call firefighters to come help her mother out of the house.

"It came through the front door then through the back door then through the walls in the back bedrooms,” said Somers.

The front and back yard of Somers' home were completely flooded.

She said the water receded a little inside of her home but there was still standing water in her garage.

“That’s how high it was, like I said it was up to my knees,” said Somers.

Ken Chevalier lives of Circle creek and thinks the city needs to address its drainage issue.

“We may have to move we can’t do this every year its just too financially too mentally stressful on the family,” said Chevalier.

As Tobie looks through her home she realized the damage was already done. She already could see mold growing on a door inside her home.

Despite the damage, she said she is glad her family is safe.

“It’s just stuff it can be replaced,” said Chevalier.

Somers said she will be staying with her 90-year-old mother in another part of Bridge City. She said a friend of hers also offered her a place to stay in Orange.

© 2018 KBMT