BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Bridge City School Board has unanimously voted to move forward with a bond proposal to improve its schools.

The package is worth more than $46 million and includes building a new middle school.

"For all the meetings that we've attended and the research that has gone into just seeing if it's favorable within the community in the first place. We discovered it was extremely favorable," Bridge City ISD parent Jaime Hoffpauir said.

RELATED: Bridge City ISD in preliminary phases of a bond proposal

RELATED: Bridge City ISD accepts Chevron Phillips tax break application

A citizens' advisory committee made up of teachers and parents began conducting research to judge people's opinions of Bridge City's schools.

They created a survey in December and have made a recommendation to the board.

It didn't take long for them to agree.

RELATED: School board to hear recommendations, decide on how Nederland school bond will be spent

"That was great, we worked really hard to push this through and make sure we gave a great recommendation to the board. We're really excited to see that they agreed with us," Citizens Advisory Committee member Keith Gross said.

Their decision allows the bond to be put on the ballot for voters this May.

The biggest item on the bond is a new middle school, which would replace the old one that is 55 years old.

The bond includes renovations to the Bridge City Elementary and Intermediate schools and a new career technical building at the high school.

Committee members say the district needs to prepare for more students.

"The future growth that's expected based on new expansion and the gas and oil industry really drove what we needed. Understanding that we could see really large growth much higher than normally expected in the area," Gross said.

Hoffpauir says it's a step in the right direction.

"The biggest thing is we're a district of innovation, so we want the best facilities and the best for our students and our community," Hoffpauir said.

Citizens will have the opportunity to vote on the school building bond election on May 4.