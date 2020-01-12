Bridge City Police officer accidentally shot Tuesday morning

The officer has been taken to a Southeast Texas Hospital.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A Bridge Police Officer has been taken to a Southeast Texas hospital after being shot Tuesday morning.

A source tells 12News that the officer was accidentally shot and has been taken to the hospital Tuesday morning.

No other information was available at the time.

12News has reached out to the Bridge City Police Chief but he has not yet responded.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.