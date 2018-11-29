BRIDGE CITY — Two neighbors in Bridge City decided to spread holiday cheer by helping a friend still re-building after Harvey.

Eric Ellison's is working on fixing his new home so he can move in with his wife and kids.

The Bridge City police officer's home in Orange flooded during Harvey so now he's living in a trailer.

He said his new house is taking shape in a new neighborhood.

"I’m still waiting on floors and bricks but every day is one day closer to getting back to normal," said Ellison.

When you look around the Colonial Estates in Bridge City you can see Christmas decorations everywhere.

Ellison decided to put his own spin on decorations by putting lights on the porta potty outside the construction site at his home.

“I ain’t even got bricks on my house but I’ll come up with something,” said Ellison.

“It kind of got a kick out of my neighbors,” said Ellison.

His neighbor Wendy Foster lives across the street and formed a quick friendship with Ellison when he started working on his home.

"Part of it is wishful thinking, that we would all have him here and his family here for the holidays and for Christmas but based on the weather and changes in schedules we aren’t sure when he’ll be coming in,” said Foster.

She decided to surprise him by setting up a holiday light display.

"I told him to do a drive by his house and check it out and he said he couldn’t be there for a couple of days so I sent him a picture of it lit up," said Foster.

He said he was very surprised when he received the picture of lights all over his house.

"I was like that’s hilarious, everyone is getting a Christmas theme and I didn't have bricks and it made you feel good," said Ellison.

"The Fosters took care of us, put us under the arm pretty much everybody knows everybody over here it’s great to be here," said Ellison.

