Bridge City neighbors call for safety changes after educator killed in hit-and-run with

Some neighbors hope that this tragedy can lead to the city addressing what they say has become an ongoing problem, which is speeding. For neighbors living along Jones Street in Bridge City, this has been a long week. "It's just a horrible tragedy. It's just a horrible tragedy," said neighbor John Green. Reminders of death are all around Green's life. He recently buried a neighbor's dog, following a hit-and-run incident. Then, the community lost Tiffany Handley to the same scenario along Jones Street.

RELATED: Bridge City ISD para professional struck, killed by hit & run driver Sunday evening



"We watched her walk the dogs everyday, and I would always wonder, is that really safe? Is that safe? I would never — I just wouldn't do it in this neighborhood," Green said.



Bridge City Police have located and questioned a person of interest in Handley's death, but no one has been arrested since evidence is still being processed by the crime lab.



"A lot of these cases they wind up kind of a long event by the time you wait on the crime lab to process all the information, since it's only been a couple days we're still gathering, collecting what evidence we have," said Captain Richard Teague with the Bridge City Police Department.



Handley spent the last three years working for Bridge City ISD as a paraprofessional. One of her former colleagues, Kristen Cook, described her as kindhearted, saying in part, "She loved her students as if they were her own."



But, neighbor Green said the circumstances are horrendous. Outside his house, he hopes that this accident can shine a light on the importance of driving with caution down his street.



"I would hope that this tragedy will open some eyes in our city, cause it's a great city, and maybe get more law enforcement here or put barriers in place," Green said.