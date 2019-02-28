BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Amanda Jennings, a Bridge City ISD parent, says her daughter is her world.

When she heard her daughter was bullied at school, naturally, it startled her.

"You think you're prepared for it if it's going to happen to you, but you're not," said Jennings.

Her daughter told her another student had gotten physical with her in the bathroom.

It all happened at Bridge City Intermediate School.

Jennings said she could tell her daughter was startled.

"I was scared for my child," she said. "I was sad for her. All I could think about is what she felt at that moment."

She immediately spoke to administrators. Jennings says the other student was punished, and the situation went smoothly.

We spoke with Beaumont Police to find out if parents have any legal options when dealing with bullies. Police told 12News that if there is physical contact, it is possible that law enforcement could get involved.

The number one thing to remember is to contact school administration when you find out about the situation.

Jennings says although her situation went smoothly, she knows that isn't always the outcome.

She believes putting an end to bullying starts at home.

"They (students) need to be able to know, that's wrong. They're messing with my friend; they're messing with me," Jennings said. "I need to be able to say something, and it needs to be a more spoken out conversation at home."