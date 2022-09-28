Bridge City man has leg amputated after being exposed to flesh-eating bacteria in Cow Bayou

Family tells 12news their loved one came in contact with the bacteria on September 17. He remains in the intensive care unit of Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A man from Bridge City is recovering from getting his leg amputated after lab tests confirm he was exposed to flesh-eating bacteria.

Family tells 12news their loved on came in contact with the bacteria on Saturday, September 17 while in Cow Bayou, which runs through different areas of Southeast Texas.

The man remains in the intensive care unit of Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The Texas Department of State Health tells 12News that flesh-eating bacteria occurs naturally and usually appears inside a mix of salt and freshwater.

State officials say unfortunately, there isn't much they can do to monitor or prevent it.

There are about 33 cases a year.

Individuals can take the following precautions to protect themselves against waterborne illness when recreating in natural waters:

Avoid getting the water in your mouth, and do not drink or swallow the water.

Reduce the risk of water going up your nose by holding your nose shut or using nose clips when taking part in water-related activities in bodies of warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers, or hot springs. This is particularly important to reduce risk of infection by the naturally-occurring amoeba, Naegleria fowleri.

Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.

Do not swim in natural waters, whether fresh or salt water, if you have open wounds or sores.

Shower with soap and water after swimming or playing in the water.

Promptly tend to any wounds, cuts or abrasions you get while in or near the water: thoroughly wash the wound with clean, potable water and soap, and seek a doctor’s care if a rash or swelling develops around the wound or it appears infected.

Seek a doctor’s care immediately if you become ill or develop symptoms of an infection.