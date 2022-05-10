Superintendent Mike Kelley says the district is growing and that's why they need more room to keep up with the student body.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Since the passage of a Bridge City Independent School District bond in May 2022, the school board has been hard at work to figure out a timeline.

The bond promises a new and improved middle school building and a career and technical education facility.

Superintendent Mike Kelley says the district is growing and that's why they need more room to keep up with the student body.

While designs have been finalized, a few more steps need to be taken before they can break ground.

"Once those construction documents go out for bid, we are looking at breaking ground on both of those projects in early Spring. Probably the CTE building a little bit before the middle school. Maybe some time around February for the CTE and April for the middle school," Kelley said.

Bridge City ISD superintendent shares timeline for new middle school building, CTE facility 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

While the new middle school will be built across the street from the current one, the CTE building will be connected to the current high school.

Superintendent Kelley says campus is buzzing with excitement.

"It's an exciting process and I think those kids will think about it a bit more once they start to see it come together. They will be able to see it's progress and be excited for what's to come," He said.

He says the tentative dates for the completion of both project will be between 2025 and 2025, so it will be some time before students get inside those classrooms.

But it will be worth the wait.

"The positive impact it will provide, the education we are able to provide, the opportunities our students are going to have, the resources. They will have available to them, the bigger spaces, more classrooms dedicated to what they are studying," Kelley said.