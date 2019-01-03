BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City ISD was told about a threat made by a student to another student of Bridge City Middle School after school hours according to a district Facebook post.

The district stated that due to the timely notification from parents, there was no danger to any students or staff.

The district is following the safety protocol and the Student Code of Conduct in regard to the threat.

The post says the district does not take the threat lightly and encourages community members to report any threats or concerns to district officials.