Overnight power outage disrupts Bridge City ISD classes for Wednesday

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — An overnight power outage has canceled all classes for the day in Bridge City.

Late Tuesday night the Bridge City Independent School District lost power due to weather, according to a Bridge City ISD Facebook post.

At 6 a.m. the campuses were still without power and the district decided to cancel classes for the day the post said.

District officials say due to this outage there will be no classes for BCISD students today but students will be back on campus on Thursday, August 26th.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Bridge City ISD Facebook post...

Good morning Bridge City ISD Families,

Late last night BCISD lost power due to weather. District officials were informed by Entergy that power would be restored by 5am this morning.

At this time, campuses are still without power and Entergy is now stating that it may be 5pm before power is fully restored.

Due to this outage there will be no classes for BCISD students today.

We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing our students tomorrow, Thursday August 26th!

