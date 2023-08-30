Ongoing constructions projects impacting Bridge City ISD bus routes

12News set up a camera to record just how many dump trucks and 18-wheelers passed in front of Bridge City Elementary. Footage revealed dozens over five minutes.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City Independent School District officials are having to take extra measures while their bus routes are being impacted by construction projects.

From Highway 1442 to Texas Avenue, administrators have had to get creative to combat traffic congestion being caused by construction on new industrial facilities.

Superintendent Mike Kelley says they've made adjustments to make it work.

"We had to change some of our bus routes, we had about a week or week and a half of adjustments that were made. We are right where we need to be right now," he said.

12News set up a camera to record just how many dump trucks and 18-wheelers passed in front of Bridge City Elementary during the day.

The footage reveled dozens of those types of vehicles passed by the school over a period of five minutes.

Since school started, Operations Director Joseph Reese has hit the road to drive the routes himself.

"We had a few obstacles to where that morning we were able to drive that route, and that evening we would get here and not able to go down the same road. At that point, we were having to make changes," he said.

Now, Superintendent Kelley is making changes to help bus riders make it home on time.

"We have some hardworking folks on the transportation department, and they have gotten better and better each and every day," he said.

District officials say they are pushing through the growing pains for the sake of inevitable growth in the area.

"Growth is an exciting thing, not only in our school district but in our community. But with both especially in the community, all the construction and traffic there are going to be some growing pains," Kelley said.

While construction for most of these projects have just started and aren’t expected to be complete for a few years, Bridge City ISD officials have confidence they will continue to be fluid with any changes.