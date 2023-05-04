Fire destroys Bridge City home

Firefighters from Emergency Services District No. 2, the West Orange and Pinehurst were called in to assist.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City firefighters battled a fire that destroyed a home on Cow Bayou Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were sent to the fire in the 100 block of Canvasback Court just before 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived heavy flames could be seen coming from the home.

No one was home at the time for the fire and the homeowner was out of town according to his daughter.

During the fire a gas line ruptured making it difficult to fight the fire until the gas line was secured according to firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters from Emergency Services District No. 2, West Orange and Pinehurst were called in to assist but the home was a total loss firefighters said.

One firefighter received minor injuries during the fire and was treated at the scene by paramedics from Acadian Ambulance.

The home is in a neighborhood along Cow Bayou on the north side of the city off of Texas Highway 62.

