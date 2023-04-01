Bridge City family thanks community for support after losing home to fire just days before Christmas

The family lost all their belongings, only escaping with whatever they had on their back.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — It’s been two weeks since the Yu family managed to escape from their Bridge City home as it as it burst into flames just days before Christmas.

The family lost all their belongings, only escaping with whatever they had on their back.

Brittany and Justin Yu say that their family is still trying to recover from the fire that destroyed their home.

Justin Yu says that on the morning of the fire, his two children were watching TV in the living room when the family saw some white smoke in their home.

The family thought the smoke was coming from the fire that was burning in the fireplace, according to Justin Yu.

An hour later, the Yu residence was began to fill with black smoke.

At that moment, the family realized their dryer unit was on fire, according to Justin Yu.

"I opened the garage door and I just couldn't see anything in the garage and I did see a glow,” said Justin Yu.

The family would like to thank the community for all their help during this devastating time.

“Seeing people step up and give back, especially during a time like Christmas, where you don't have the extra funds, or have the means to help provide for our family. People stepped up anyways," said Brittany Yu.

The Bridge Point Fellowship Church were one part of the community to step up by providing Christmas gifts for the Yu children.

Church Staff Member Gina Falcon says that whatever was on the Yu Family’s wish list, they took care of that.

“We wanted them not to worry, and to know that they were still going to give their kids the Christmas they intended on giving them," said Falcon.

The Yu family is staying rent free in a home and their Amazon wish list has been fulfilled with all the items they need.

The family is asking that all other additional donations, please be made to the Bridge City Fire Volunteer Fire & Rescue team instead of to the family.

This can be done here through Bridge Point Fellowship.