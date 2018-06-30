A family escaped injury from a fire that completely destroyed their Bridge City home late Friday night.

Bridge City firefighters responded to the fire in the 300 block of Widgeon Street at about 10 p.m. according to firefighters on the scene.

GET NEWS ALERTS | Download the 12News App

The fire was initially contained but then regenerated and spread to the entire home which was a total loss according to officials.

Eric Williams

Multiple fire departments assisted on the blaze and firefighters were on the scene into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Several generations of the family were staying together in the home because some of their homes were had previously flooded.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

Eric Williams

© 2018 KBMT