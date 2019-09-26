NEDERLAND, Texas — Despite Imelda, Tiffany Williams and her fiance' Jason Harvill are determined to say "I do." The Nederland couple is set to get married on October 17th, but after the storm, they're not sure where they'll get married, what kind of reception they'll be able to have, or what their wedding party will wear.

Williams moved in with her fiance, his mom and his two kids last February. She'd never been through anything like Imelda, and had no idea what was coming her way. As the water got higher and higher Thursday night, Harvill started to prepare her for what was coming. After Harvey, he knew once the water hit a certain point on their porch, it was coming inside their home.

"The things that we were worried about the most were like, for the wedding and for his kids," Williams said.

They started moving the things that mattered most to higher ground. Williams had just gotten her wedding dress in the day before. It's the same dress her mom wore when she married her step dad 33 years ago. She was the flower girl, and remembers the happiness and joy on her face, hoping to have the same on her own big day.

"I opened it instantly, you know, I was so excited, I put it up, and then that night everything changed," Williams said.

The water kept getting higher and higher. Williams grabbed the dress and put it in a drawer in her bedroom dresser. Harvill sent Williams, his mom, and their dog away to a safe place and stood guard at their home, helping neighbors. Once she was finally able to return, the gown was the first thing on her mind.

"The dress has been through a lot, and my mom saved it for me, so I wanted to make sure everything was taken care of," Williams said.

About 10 inches of water came into their home, claiming their couch, entertainment center, family heirlooms, all of Jason and his brother's baby pictures, and more. It water was only centimeters from getting into the drawer, but luckily the dress was saved. Unfortunately, the rest of the things they had purchased for their wedding were kept in the garage, the part of their home that suffered the most.

They haven't even had the chance to check on their wedding venue, and at this point, they're not sure what's salvageable and what's not. Despite all of that, the couple won't let Imelda stop them.

"2 o'clock, October 13th, come hell or high water, pardon my language, we're getting married," Williams said.

Luckily, they've already proven they can handle high water. The couple has been together about a year. Williams was convinced she'd never marry again, but her daughter talked her into dating Harvill. Coincidentally, They met at a wedding, where Harvill was wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Now, Williams said even if that's what he has to wear to their own wedding, nothing will stop them.

"We ended up talking for like the whole entire night, and he's stuck with me since, he's been stuck with me, no matter what," Williams said.

Harvill proposed with his grandmother's ring, something that's important to both of them. Instead of "kissing the bride," the couple plans to high-five. Williams is hoping some of the luck from her mom's dress will rub off on her.

"As long as we're together we can overcome anything, because actually, no matter what, we're a team," Williams said.