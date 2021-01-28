Brent Coon & Associates offering $5M worth of free memberships to healthcare workers

“We understand the challenges that 2020 brought to our health care professionals and we would like to give back to those that have sacrificed..."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Brent Coon & Associates is showing its gratitude toward Southeast Texas healthcare workers in five million ways.

The Beaumont-based law firm is offering medical and healthcare workers free memberships to the Brentwood Country Club of Texas and the Woods Golf Course for the rest of the year, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post.

“We understand the challenges that 2020 brought to our health care professionals and we would like to give back to those that have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice so much for our community,” the post said in part.

Workers in the medical field who are interesting in joining are advised to stop by the Brentwood Country Club of Texas or The Woods Golf Course and present a medical or healthcare license.

