A contractor at ExxonMobil's polyethylene plant west of Beaumont has died after becoming ill at the plant.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson tells 12News that a contractor experienced an illness at the ExxonMobil Beaumont Polyethylene Plant and was taken to a Beaumont hospital where he later died.

A co-worker at the plant, on Highway 90 just west of Beaumont, tells 12News that the man was driving a forklift when he passed out and then ran the forklift into some fencing near a scaffolding area.

ExxonMobil did not confirm that the man had an accident on the forklift.

The man was an employee of BrandSafway according to the ExxonMobil spokesperson.

From BrandSafway...

We are saddened by the news of the passing of one of our valued employees, after being transported from a jobsite at ExxonMobil near Beaumont, Texas to the Beaumont Campus of the Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas. The employee’s death appears to be a personal health-related event. We have no further information at this time. BrandSafway representatives are in contact with the family and are waiting to receive additional information. Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, friends and co-workers.

