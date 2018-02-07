A contractor at ExxonMobil's polyethylene plant west of Beaumont has died after becoming ill at the plant.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson tells 12News that a contractor experienced an illness at the ExxonMobil Beaumont Polyethylene Plant and was taken to a Beaumont hospital where he later died.

A co-worker at the plant, on Highway 90 just west of Beaumont, tells 12News that the man was driving a forklift when he passed out and then ran the forklift into some fencing near a scaffolding area.

ExxonMobil did not confirm that the man had an accident on the forklift.

The man was an employee of Brand Scaffolding according to the ExxonMobil spokesperson.

12News has reached out to the man's employer, Brand Scaffolding, but has not heard back from them yet.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

