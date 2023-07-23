x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

BPD Detectives are speaking with man in connection to woman's death

Beaumont Police Detectives believe he might be the last person to have seen a woman who died, according to a press release.
Credit: KBMT

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Detectives are speaking with a man in connection to a woman's death at the Days Inn in the 2155 block of North 11th Street, according to a press release.

Police were called to the hotel on Sunday, July 23rd close to 1 p.m. where they found a woman unresponsive.

Detectives released a picture of the man that they believe was the last person to have seen the woman. BPD Officer Carol Riley tells 12News he has since called into the station and has been located by police.

This is a developing story.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'Port Arthur Pass' fishing tournament holds final weigh-in at civic center

Before You Leave, Check This Out