BPD Detectives are speaking with man in connection to woman's death

Beaumont Police Detectives believe he might be the last person to have seen a woman who died, according to a press release.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Detectives are speaking with a man in connection to a woman's death at the Days Inn in the 2155 block of North 11th Street, according to a press release.

Police were called to the hotel on Sunday, July 23rd close to 1 p.m. where they found a woman unresponsive.

Detectives released a picture of the man that they believe was the last person to have seen the woman. BPD Officer Carol Riley tells 12News he has since called into the station and has been located by police.

This is a developing story.

