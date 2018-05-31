Beaumont police responded to the scene of a singe-vehicle wreck on Pine Street in Beaumont near Collier's Ferry Park.

Police received multiple calls about a wrecked car arround 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Officer Cody Guedry.

The driver of the vehicle appears to have been traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car, according to Officer Guedry. This caused the car to flip multiple times.

The driver was deceased when officers arrived.

The victim will not be identified at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

