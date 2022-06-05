Boys' Haven celebrating 37th annual crawfish festival Saturday

The event helps the organization grow so that it can continue to provide a safe environment for boys in the Beaumont area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Boys' Haven is hosting its 37th annual crawfish, food, and music festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



There is even a new addition to enjoy. It's all at the Event Centre Great Lawn located at 700 Crockett Street in Beaumont.



This is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.



Brad Penisson is on the board for Boys' Haven. He said it's a great time for the family to get out and enjoy.



"Unfortunately with COVID and things of this nature, we haven't been able to do that the past couple of years," Penisson said. "We still had to have a drive-thru event the past couple of years, but this year we're back with a full festival, plenty of food."

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until 6 p.m.

You can purchase tickets on sites, and get a plate of crawfish for $15. Other food items will range from $5 to 10.

