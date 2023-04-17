Boy battling brain cancer sworn in as honorary Chambers County Sheriff's Office peace officer

Devarjaye Daniel made it his mission to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement and first responder agencies to honor the legacy of Abigail Arias.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff's Office was honored to swear in a young boy battling brain cancer as an honorary peace office.

"Welcome "DJ" Daniel to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office," the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday Facebook post. "We are humbled to have been a part of Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel's dream of becoming a peace officer."

Daniel is battling brain and spine cancer. He made it his mission to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement and first responder agencies to honor the legacy of Abigail Arias and raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Arias was 7 years old and an honorary officer herself when she lost her battle with cancer in 2019.

Daniel has since surpassed his initial goal. The office said his unwavering bravery, joy, and humor are an inspiration to them all.

"Along with other local agencies, we were honored to assist DJ in being sworn in as an honorary peace officer representing 2,000 agencies and communities," the sheriff's office said.

In July 2022, Daniel was sworn in as a Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional officer. He was also sworn in as an honorary Jefferson County deputy the month before.

"We hope that DJ's story continues to inspire us all to keep pushing forward and making a difference in our communities," the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device