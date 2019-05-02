ORANGE, Texas — The driver of a box truck was traveling northbound on Highway 62 when the driver lost control, crossing four lanes of traffic and going airborne.

The accident happened near the Pilot Travel Center, close to I10 in Orange.

DPS and the Orange Fire Department were called to the scene where the box truck landed on the hood of an 18-wheeler also traveling on Highway 62 according to Orange FD.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.