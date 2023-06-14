'Trying to show the love of Christ': BOUNCE youth ministry spends summer rebuilding homes in Southeast Texas

Student volunteers are working at 11 sites in Beaumont, Port Arthur and Winnie impacted by hurricanes.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Dozens of student volunteers from across the state are spending a week in Southeast Texas rebuilding homes damaged by hurricanes.

The program BOUNCE, which is part of the Baptist General Convention of Texas, partnered with the Jefferson County Long Term Recovery Group to assist storm-battered homes.

This is their fifth trip to The Golden Triangle.

BOUNCE Communications Specialist Caleb Bowman says the students are aware that what they're doing carries a lot of significance.

"The ability to affect people on a personal level," Brown said.

Eleven different teams are spread throughout Beaumont, Port Arthur and Winnie, repairing homes damaged by hurricanes, including Harvey.

The students came from Burleson, Midland, Floydada, Stanton, Dublin, Kingwood, Grand Prairie, San Antonio, Amarillo and Brownfield.

Students and sponsors have been hosted by First Baptist Church of Nederland during their stay.

"They have been so gracious to open their facility for us," said Director of BOUNCE, David Scott. "They have played a significant role in the recovery efforts. We appreciate their partnership."

Instead of relaxing by a pool, student volunteers have spent the week working hard in the muggy Southeast Texas heat.

"A lot more humid down here and there is not much of a breeze. We get much more breeze up in Amarillo," said student volunteer Chay Odom.

They may lack hardcore carpentry skills, but they are making up for it with teamwork.

"It's a great group, we are all family out here, just trying to show the love of Christ." said Odom.

The teenagers are overcoming the heat to rebuild the homes of people they hardly know and aren't expecting anything in return.

"These are all believers in Jesus, and so Jesus, he set the perfect example of how to serve, treating others the way you would like to be treated. These students recognize the significance of following that example," said Bowman.

After finishing their work in Southeast Texas, the group will travel to Lake Charles to continue their efforts.