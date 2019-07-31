BEAUMONT, Texas — A book sale hosted by Friends of the Beaumont Public Library is set for September.

The books will be sold 10 cents each

Children's' books, non-fiction, art, crafts, cookbooks, and reference material will be available according to a Beaumont Public Library news release.

A members only preview is set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6 at the downtown library at 801 Pearl St.

Non-members can join at the door. Individuals can join for $10, and families can join for $20.

The public can come to the sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 7.

Those attending can enter through the basement door facing Main Street according to the release.

You are encouraged to bring tote bags or boxes for the books.

Cash and checks are accepted.