BEAUMONT, Texas — Buckner is collecting new and slightly used children's books during the next few weeks.

The books will be given to children in the Buckner Project HOPES program and grow their Book Share library as part of March being National Reading Month.

Buckner Project HOPES (Healthy Outcomes through Prevention and Early Support), seeks to support parents and healthy families and encourage early childhood development with home visits and group meetings.

Buckner Project HOPES said they are going to give the books to parents attending the March group connection meeting. Any leftover books will become part of the Book Share library, allowing staff to loan books to families between each home visit.

“Reading plays a vital role in the work our Project HOPES team does educating and supporting parents about early childhood development,” Laura May, executive director for Buckner Children and Family Services of Southeast Texas Laura, said in a news release.

Research from the National Center for Education Statistics indicates reading to young children at home increases ability to recognize alphabet letters, count to 20 and write their own names at an early age, she said.

"By the end of third grade, children who are proficient readers are four times less likely to drop out of high school," May said. "Those donating to our book drive are not just donating a book – they are helping provide a better future for our next generation.”

Buckner Southeast Texas is a faith-based nonprofit ministry and an extension of Buckner International, founded in 1879. The ministry's mission is "dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children, families and senior adults in the Beaumont and Golden Triangle area."

All donated books should be dropped off by March 18 at the Buckner Southeast Texas administration offices at 9055 Manion Drive in Beaumont.

For more information, call (409) 200-2739.