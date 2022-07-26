'This is an important piece of history' | Restoration begins for 150-year-old Bolivar Point Lighthouse

The lighthouse has been through multiple hurricanes and even survived the Texas City Blast.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Restoration for the historic 150-year-old Bolivar Point Lighthouse has begun after much-needed repairs and efforts from the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation nonprofit.

Experts in historic architecture, engineering, masonry, iron works and construction gathered June 2022 to begin work on investigating the foundation and upper lantern, according to a Facebook post from the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation.

The mission of the nonprofit is to restore the lighthouse and welcome visitors, tours and events to the tower.

At 117 feet tall, the Bolivar Point Lighthouse guided mariners for 61 years before it was replaced in 1993.

The foundation was created in 2015 by Mark Boyt and Michael Maxwell, who are descendants of the first private owners of the Bolivar Point Lighthouse, according to the foundation website.

Boyt previously told 12News the lighthouse was on the brink of total disrepair.

“We feared that for a long time, but it's really getting emergent now with the deterioration at the top," he said.

Once the glass and light were removed the structure began to deteriorate.

"If the top were to fall catastrophically, it could fall on this house,” Boyt said referring to one of two structures near the base of the lighthouse.

The Boyt family made plans to repair the lighthouse after it was added to the Galveston Historical Foundation’s “Heritage at Risk List."

The lighthouse is the first building located on the Bolivar Peninsula to be added to the Galveston County list, which is meant to bring awareness to at-risk historic structures in the county.

The structure, added to the list in 2019 and classified as “critical,” is described on the list as “currently in a severe state of deterioration and in need of considerable restoration.”

Repairs and restoration is an estimated $2.5 million project, according to their website.

“This is an important piece of history and we don't want to see it go away. if we do nothing then it's inevitable that it's not going to be here forever,” Boyt told 12News in September 2019.

Boyt and his family hope that one day after it is deemed safe, they can open the lighthouse up to guests.

“One of our goals is that if we can make it safe, we're gonna open it up periodically for tourists on the weekends. It's totally a museum. Like living history,” he said.