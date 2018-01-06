It was a calm Thursday afternoon to go to the beach after two busy weekends in a row on Bolivar Peninsula. But could the beach be seeing an increase in tourism due to the blue water seen at Galveston Island from the Gulf? Quentin Reed and Madison Davenport-Dendy from Austin says it’s definitely a draw.

“We looked back it’s like wow we haven’t seen the Gulf this color since a long time,” said Davenport. “It’s very nice to really enjoy the beach.”

Unfortunately the blue water could be coming to an end. There was only one spot on the peninsula where the water could be found near the beach, off of Rettilon road. David Harris with Bolivar Peninsula Tourism and Visitors Center, says the blue water isn’t the only reason people should be coming to the beach.

“People like Bolivar because you can drive on the beach, day or night,” said Harris. “You can camp on the beach. So that’s our incentive to get people down here. The blue water is just a plus.”

But would residents like to see an increase in tourism to begin with? Kathy Zigler, a Beaumont native who owns a home on Crystal Beach says she would embrace extra tourism on the island.

“I think it’s a great thing,” said Zigler. “What it does as far as the businesses and the revenue that it brings. You know obviously it brings problems but it also brings a lot of revenue.”

