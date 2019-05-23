GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Along the Bolivar Peninsula, preparations are underway for another busy weekend at the beach.

12News previously reported that 'Go Topless' weekend got out of hand.

Memorial Day weekend marks the kickoff off summer for the Bolivar Peninsula, and it's one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Several on the peninsula said they are gearing up for another busy weekend. It's the calm before the storm, some said.

"It's the onslaught," Brad Vratis, Stingaree restaurant employee said. "Everyone comes at one time."

"It's just a lot of prep work getting your folks ready to go, getting the right mindset and making sure you have enough product," he said.

Vratis said he looks forward to the increase in business.

"We are very excited and ready to see everyone come back and show off what we do," he said.

Stingaree was one of a few restaurants that closed its doors during 'Go Topless' weekend. But it wasn't because of the chaos that was going on at the beach, Vratis said.

"It was simply just not being a really safe environment to travel in," he said. "Last weekend was a little too much, but we are booked again this weekend."

Jim Walters owns Swedes Real Estate. He said he knows how big event weekends can get out of hand, but he thinks they are ready to handle the madness.

"We prepare for this all year long," he said. "In the off season when there are not many people here, we are doing maintenance to our houses."

Situations like 'Go Topless' weekend can quickly escalate for first responders. They said it's important that people coming to the beach are prepared for any situation.

"When situations progress or escalate and we need additional resources and with our experience and training, we are ready and we make decision," Galveston County ESD #2 D. Saunders said.

These busy summer months can get hectic, but are an exciting time for people living along the Bolivar Peninsula.

"This is our time to shine, we are excited about it," Vratis said.

Blue tubs called Beach Barrels are located all along the beach. If anyone needs to call 911, they can go to the nearest beach barrel and give the operator the number listed on the barrel.



This lets first responders know where you are and the quickest way to get to your location.

