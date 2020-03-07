What mandate? Bolivar beach sees crowds, vehicles ahead of July 4th weekend

The Galveston County Sheriff says his deputies have been issuing warnings to people on Bolivar who aren't following the new rules.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Although Galveston County officials are strongly advising people not to come to Bolivar Peninsula for the weekend, groups of people have been spending time at the beach Friday afternoon.

Bolivar beach is technically only open for walking, but no vehicles are allowed, according to city and county ordinances.

Galveston County officials said Thursday that they will only allow people to enjoy the beach for the holiday weekend with certain restrictions.



The Galveston County Sheriff says his deputies have been issuing warnings to people on Bolivar who aren't following the new rules.



So as far as enforcement goes, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trouschett says they haven't issued any citations yet. This morning, they have been communicating the limitations with people and letting them off with warnings.



These hours are open to foot traffic only, so in the past half hour, sheriff's deputies have been asking those who have vehicles on the beach to park outside and then walk back. However, golf carts don't seem to be a problem.



Those limited beach hours are supposed to be 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday but people have been seen some on the beaches past those hours.

“I think the difficult part is individuals understanding that it's only in effect for a couple of days. and I've told my employees don't take it personal. It's only for a couple of days and try to inform them on why it's put into place, and that's why we're trying to educate them before we worry about enforcing,” Sheriff Trouschett says.

Initially, beaches were supposed to be completely closed. Galveston city and county leaders made the call to offer limited beach hours to accommodate those who had already rented vacation homes ahead of time.

Galveston County beaches are currently open. They'll be closing once again at 8 p.m. and after that, Sheriff Trouschett says they will begin to issue citations for those in violation.