Water main break triggers boil water notice for South Newton Water Supply customers

Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water.

Pour this sanitizing solution into a clean storage container and shake well, making sure that the solution coats the entire inside of the container.

Let the clean storage container sit at least 30 seconds, and then pour the solution out of the container.