From a Vidor Police Department news release:

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at approximately 5:37 PM, the Vidor Police Department received a call from an individual in reference to a body floating in the canal near S. Main and Greathouse Road. The body was recovered with the assistance of Orange County ESD #1. The body has been tentatively identified as a local male Vidor Resident.

Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton has ordered an autopsy. The investigation is on-going pending results of the medical examiner.

Name will be released pending final identification and notification of the family.