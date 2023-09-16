x
Body of woman found at International Paper near train tracks in Orange

The body was found near the train tracks close to the south truck entrance.
Credit: E.J. Williams

ORANGE, Texas — The body of a woman was found at International Paper on Highway 87 in Orange.

The body was found near the train tracks close to the south truck entrance of International Paper according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange Police Department.

Orange County Sheriff's Office are the lead investigators.

No cause of death has been determined yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

