SILSBEE, Texas — The body of a woman was recovered in Village Creek around noon on Wednesday.

The body was found by Silsbee Fire and Rescue south of Village Creek Bridge on Highway 327 west according to a Silsbee Police Department news release. Both Silsbee PD and Hardin County Sheriff's office were called to the area according to the release.

The body was pulled from the water, and has not been identified.

Susan Beyer, 48, was reported missing on January 30 and an ongoing search has been conducted in that area according to the release.

A name will not be released until positive identification is obtained, Chief Rhodes said according to the release.

The Beyer family has been notified that the body of a female was discovered today according to the release. More information will be released when the identity is confirmed according to the release.

On January 30, 2019, Susan Beyer age 48 was reported missing to the Silsbee Police Department. There has been an ongoing search in the area of the Village Creek Bridge on Hwy 372 West after Beyer's vehicle was found under the bridge unattended with her personal belongings locked inside the vehicle. Silsbee Police Chief Waylan Rhodes said there has been intensive searches conducted of both land and water, by multiple law enforcement agencies and rescue organizations, in the area where Beyer's car was located.

