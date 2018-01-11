BEAUMONT — The body of a Nederland woman reported missing on Wednesday was found that evening near Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

The body of Cherie Kay Trahan, 36, was found near the bridge on Highway 87 Wednesday evening.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release...

On 10/31/18, at approximately 6:40pm, officers with the Port Arthur Department responded to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge located at 99999 Hwy 87, in reference to Department of Public Safety locating the body of a female white.

The body was identified as 36 year old, Cherie Kay Trahan, who had been reported missing out of Nederland, earlier in the day.

An autopsy was requested by Justice of the Peace, Marc Derouen.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division with the Port Arthur Police Department.

This is all the information we have at this time.

© 2018 KBMT