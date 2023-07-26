x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body of man discovered behind Beaumont business Wednesday morning

The body was found in the 2800 block of Washington around 8 a.m.
Credit: 12News

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police received a call about a non-responsive man Wednesday morning.

Police and EMTs with Beaumont Fire Rescue responded.

The body was found behind a business in the 2800 block of Washington around 8 a.m. July 26, 2023.

An EMT determined that the man was dead.

There is no foul play suspected according to Beaumont police.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTSDownload the 12News App to your mobile device  

MOREFind all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERSSubmit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APPDownload the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New tool shows what Texas cities could be underwater by 2050

Before You Leave, Check This Out