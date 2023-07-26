Body of man discovered behind Beaumont business Wednesday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police received a call about a non-responsive man Wednesday morning.
Police and EMTs with Beaumont Fire Rescue responded.
The body was found behind a business in the 2800 block of Washington around 8 a.m. July 26, 2023.
An EMT determined that the man was dead.
There is no foul play suspected according to Beaumont police.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.