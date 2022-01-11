Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved

A medical examiner initially ruled Kolby Kulhanek's death an accidental drowning, even though no fluids in his lungs.

LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed.

Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018.

Jefferson County deputies spotted him from a helicopter. Kulhanek was 25 when he died.

Before finding Kulhanek, officials found his car half a mile away from where his body was located on October 18, 2018, according to Texas Equusearch.

A medical examiner initially ruled his death an accidental drowning, even though no fluids were found in his lungs. Later, an outside medical examiner reviewed the autopsy and found what could be a gunshot wound to the face.

Kolby Kulhanek’s mother, Susan Kulhanek, is convinced her son did not drown.

A judge later signed off on an order that permitted his body could be exhumed. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, his body was taken from his grave to be re-examined.

12News was asked by his family to document the exhumation on Tuesday.

The family is hoping that this is a step in the right direction to determine whether or not there was any foul play involved.

After workers began digging, it took more than an hour for them to pull out the vault.

It is a situation no family wants to experience. However, the family said they are grateful it is finally happening.

"Overwhelmed and grateful that it's happening,” Susan said. “I didn't think this day was ever gonna come.”

For years, Susan Kulnahek has done everything in her power to find answers. She hired private investigators and attorneys, drained the lake where his body was found, and she even started a TikTok account dedicated to sharing her son's story and finding justice for him.

For Susan Kulnahek, Tuesday is another unforgettable day. She believes she is one step closer to finding answers.

From the cemetery, Kolby Kulnahek's body will be taken to Broussard's Mortuary. Afterward, it will be taken to the forensic examiner's officer in Beaumont for a new autopsy

Susan Kulnahek feels this could be a chance for her son to finally tell his side of the story.