LUMBERTON — The body of a 25-year-old Lumberton man who had been missing since early last week was found Sunday afternoon.

The body of Kolby William Kulhanek was recovered by the deputies at about 2 p.m. Sunday according to a news release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted Kulhanek's body near a dirt pit in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Rd in Lumberton according to the release.

Kulhanek's car was discovered Thursday night just over a half mile as the crow flies away from where his body was found.

An autopsy to determine his cause of death has been ordered by Hardin County Justice of the Peace Charles Brewer the release said.

Dozen's of volunteers and first responders gathered Sunday morning to continue searching for Kulhanek in the area where his car was found along Cooks Lake Road near Leatherwood Road.

Searchers walked , rode ATVs and used a drone in the search for Kulhanek.

"It's a big blessing for us to have all of the support. Friends, family and neighbors coming out here and helping us it's unbelievable," Kolby Kulhanek's brother, Kevin, told 12News Sunday morning.

The family has not commented since Kulhanek's body was found Sunday afternoon.

