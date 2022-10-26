Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 to be removed from grave, reexamined by investigators

Hardin County investigators will be re-examining the body of Kolby William Kulhanek, whose body was found on October 21, 2018 after he had been missing for a week.

LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022.

Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted Kulhanek's naked body near a dirt pit in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton.

Kulhanek's car was discovered just a few days prior over a half mile away from where his body was found.

The medical examiner ruled his death an accidental drowning, but there was no water found in his lungs or sinus cavities.

For the last four years, his mother Susan Kulhanek has been fighting to find out what happened to her son.

She's convinced, it was not an accidental drowning.

"I just want the truth. Waiting four years, every night, every day, wondering what happened to my child, all the horrible things that go through my mind after the way his body was found. It's traumatic," Susan Kulhanek told 12News.

Now four years after his death, officials will perform a new autopsy on Kolby Kulhanek's body.

This process will include x-ray images, something they didn't include in the original autopsy.

Kolby Kulhanek is buried at the Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.