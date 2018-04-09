VIDOR — A longtime Orange County attorney was found dead in her Vidor home Monday.

Vidor attorney Karla Rogers was found by her son and may have died a few days ago according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

A cause of death will not be known until an autopsy has been performed Carroll said.

Rogers had been licensed as an attorney in the State of Texas since November 1991 according to the State Bar of Texas website.

She graduated from the South Texas College of law in May 1991 according to the bar.

Rogers, who was listed by the bar as retired, practiced criminal, family, real estate, wills, trusts and probate as wel as juvenile law according to the bar.

