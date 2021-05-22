Friends of man last seen in Winnie find his body in Stowell, foul play not suspected

Nathan Johnson was last seen in the Winnie area.

WINNIE, Texas — Chambers County deputies are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday was found.

Friends of Nathan Johnson found his body in the Stowell area, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release. Johnson was last seen in the Winnie area.

Deputies went to the 1800 block of Campbell Road on Saturday, May 21, 2022 shortly after 8 a.m. after receiving a call about Johnson's disappearance.

Johnson’s family told deputies they had not seen or heard from him since before 2 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022. Family members also told deputies that Johnson may have suffered from undiagnosed Alzheimer's or dementia.

The last place Johnson was reportedly seen at the time he went missing was at Jacks Grocery located on 2018 SH 124 in Winnie between 8 p.m. and close. He was believed to be alone and on foot because he usually walked home from the store.

Deputies do not believe that Johnson died due to a health-related reason and also do not suspect foul play. Judge Randy Van Deventer has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Johnson’s death.

An investigation into the cause of Johnson's death and disappearance is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Chamber's County Sheriff's Office release:

UPDATE 5.22.21 Sheriff Brian Hawthorne regrets to inform the community that Nathan “Nate” Johnson was discovered deceased by his friends in the Stowell area. While Mr. Johnson’s death is not believed to be a result of his medical conditions, foul play is not suspected. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an active investigation into the circumstances, while Judge Randy Van Deventer has ordered an autopsy to determine cause of death. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Johnson in this difficult time.



ORIGINAL POST On May 21, 2022, at approximately 0816 Hours, Deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Campbell Road in Winnie in reference to a missing person. The family stated they had not seen their family member since before 2:00 pm on May 20th. The missing person was identified as Nathan "Nate" Johnson (71 years of age) who was reportedly last seen wearing a blue with gold stripe work shirt and name tag, blue jeans, and a white ball cap. The family reported Nate may be suffering from undiagnosed alzheimer’s or dementia. Nate was last seen at Jacks Grocery (2018 SH 124, Winnie) sometime between 8:00 pm and close. Nate was believed to be alone and was on foot, as he usually walked home from the store. Anybody who may have information is asked to contact Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 409.267.2500.