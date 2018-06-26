Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies and the Coast Guard called off the search for a missing Dallas man after his body was found Tuesday morning.

The body of the 35-year-old man from the Dallas area was found about a quarter mile from where he went missing near Rollover Pass according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The man was out with a large group of family at the beach Monday when he went into the water with some type of flotation device. They say a friend who went in with the man turned around at one point and noticed he was missing.

Deputies were notified of the missing swimmer around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Since then, the Coast Guard has been flying over the area in search of the man.

