Body found after Saturday morning fire at mobile home in Orange County, investigation underway

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a mobile home after a fire in Orange County.

It happened early Saturday morning. Orange County ESD #2 responded to the 3300 Block of Garner Lane around 5:15 a.m., after receiving a call about the fire.

While on their way to the scene, the crew called for assistance. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and medics with Acadian Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming out one side of a mobile home. Crews later found the body of a male inside the home, Justice of Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton told 12News.

Judge Dubose-Simonton pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is currently unknown. No other injuries were reported.

The official cause of death for the victim is also currently unclear, but an autopsy should reveal the cause.

A fire marshal in Bridge City is working to figure out what led to the early morning fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

