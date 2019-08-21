VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal near the intersection of South Main and Greathouse Road in Vidor.

The body was identified as John Virden Lewis, 47, of Vidor, Police Chief Rod Carroll said in a news release Friday, August 23.

The tentative cause of Lewis' death is drowning, pending final autopsy and toxicology results, Carroll said.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said in a news release Tuesday, August 20 that the body belonged to a Vidor man, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Police were called to the canal around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

From a Vidor Police Department news release:

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at approximately 5:37 PM, the Vidor Police Department received a call from an individual in reference to a body floating in the canal near S. Main and Greathouse Road. The body was recovered with the assistance of Orange County ESD #1. The body has been tentatively identified as a local male Vidor Resident.

Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton has ordered an autopsy. The investigation is on-going pending results of the medical examiner.

Name will be released pending final identification and notification of the family.