PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police officers are investigating after a body was found under an overpass on Twin City Highway.

The body was found in the 6100 block of Twin City Highway on Jan. 26 at 6:52 a.m.. Police identified the body as 25-year-old Joshua Wade Borel of Groves, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

This is the overpass where the body was found on Twin City Highway.

Borel was taken by Acadian EMS to St. Elizabeth's hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Detective Mike Hebert said in an emailed statement.

Hebert said an autopsy has been ordered. Borel's body has signs of blunt force trauma, police said.

Port Arthur's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.